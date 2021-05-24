Tweedy Browne Co LLC Sells 131,436 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Tweedy Browne Co LLC lessened its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,941,660 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 131,436 shares during the quarter. The Bank of New York Mellon comprises approximately 4.0% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Tweedy Browne Co LLC owned approximately 0.34% of The Bank of New York Mellon worth $139,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BK. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,936.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.75. The company had a trading volume of 112,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,607,243. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.95. The stock has a market cap of $45.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $52.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

BK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $510,069.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $645,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,279,353.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,793,344 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

