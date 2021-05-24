Tweedy Browne Co LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Tweedy Browne Co LLC lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,145,598 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,085 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up approximately 1.8% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $61,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 274.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 240.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMCSA. Cowen raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Benchmark upped their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.51 on Monday, hitting $55.59. The company had a trading volume of 397,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,374,588. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.44 and a 200 day moving average of $52.54. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $37.77 and a 52-week high of $59.11. The company has a market cap of $254.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

