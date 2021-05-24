Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CFO Sells $1,045,500.00 in Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,045,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Khozema Shipchandler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,445 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.64, for a total transaction of $1,028,814.80.

On Friday, May 7th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.99, for a total transaction of $1,019,067.75.

On Monday, April 5th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,297 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $460,435.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.36, for a total value of $1,129,911.00.

NYSE:TWLO traded up $9.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $324.09. 1,889,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,233,057. The company has a quick ratio of 12.19, a current ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $55.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.70 and a beta of 1.43. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.13 and a 12 month high of $457.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $349.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $351.91.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.17.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Twilio by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,826,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,689,158,000 after buying an additional 1,566,136 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,016,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,713,552,000 after acquiring an additional 676,385 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,749,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,618,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,505 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,519,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,540,198,000 after purchasing an additional 205,428 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Twilio by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,534,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,204,416,000 after purchasing an additional 81,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

