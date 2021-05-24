Tyman (LON:TYMN) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Tyman (LON:TYMN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 490 ($6.40) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TYMN. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.86) price objective on shares of Tyman in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Liberum Capital increased their price target on Tyman from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 530 ($6.92) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

LON TYMN traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Friday, reaching GBX 488.50 ($6.38). The company had a trading volume of 144,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,324. The firm has a market cap of £958.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71. Tyman has a fifty-two week low of GBX 165.20 ($2.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 497.97 ($6.51). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 427.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 360.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.31, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

In other news, insider Jo Hallas sold 78,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 429 ($5.60), for a total transaction of £336,919.44 ($440,187.41).

Tyman Company Profile

Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered fenestration and access solutions to the door and window industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and SchlegelGiesse. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.

