Typhoon Network Price Reaches $0.0824 on Top Exchanges (TYPH)

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded down 17.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. Typhoon Network has a market capitalization of $663,667.24 and $143,466.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Typhoon Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0824 or 0.00000210 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Typhoon Network has traded 43.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 35.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 37.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00060217 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.63 or 0.00381270 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.13 or 0.00193985 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004017 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 38.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $352.94 or 0.00899305 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 40.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00027788 BTC.

About Typhoon Network

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,049,544 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto.

Typhoon Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Typhoon Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Typhoon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

