U Network (UUU) Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. Over the last seven days, U Network has traded 36.3% lower against the dollar. U Network has a market capitalization of $4.73 million and approximately $870,851.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One U Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Sentinel (DVPN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000039 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About U Network

UUU is a coin. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,994,600,000 coins. U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. U Network’s official website is u.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “UUU serves as the U Network public blockchain's native token, which is the Ethereum ERC-20 standard-based token before the main net swap.It means that the products can also support UUU as long as supporting ERC-20 token. Like cryptocurrency, UUU can be sent to anyone anywhere worldwide instantly. The total supply of UUU is 10,000,000,000 “

U Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade U Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase U Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

