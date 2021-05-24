U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.22.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $10,402,881.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,037,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,575,972.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $1,536,750.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 312,153 shares of company stock valued at $18,005,134. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE USB opened at $60.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.16. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.21 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.