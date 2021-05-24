UBS Group Begins Coverage on uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

UBS Group began coverage on shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on QURE. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on uniQure from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered uniQure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho raised shares of uniQure from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.80.

Shares of QURE opened at $33.95 on Thursday. uniQure has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $71.45. The company has a current ratio of 8.79, a quick ratio of 8.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.74.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 366.00% and a negative return on equity of 57.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 336.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that uniQure will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other uniQure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $74,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,019,155.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total value of $189,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,415.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,850 shares of company stock valued at $736,117 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QURE. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in uniQure during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in uniQure by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in uniQure during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in uniQure by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in uniQure in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

