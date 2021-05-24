UBS Group Trims Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Target Price to $700.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target lowered by UBS Group to $700.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

TSLA has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Tesla to $900.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JMP Securities lowered shares of Tesla from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush restated a buy rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, April 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $434.03.

TSLA opened at $580.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $675.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $677.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $559.58 billion, a PE ratio of 580.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla has a twelve month low of $157.00 and a twelve month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,097,327.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.11, for a total transaction of $1,035,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,958,164.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,153 shares of company stock valued at $78,833,232 in the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.76% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

