UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 13.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PATH. Bank of America initiated coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Truist assumed coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.74.

Get UiPath alerts:

PATH opened at $78.75 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.16. UiPath has a 12-month low of $61.50 and a 12-month high of $83.99.

In other UiPath news, Director Laela Sturdy sold 1,527,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $85,549,688.00. Also, CEO Daniel Dines sold 1,383,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $77,457,408.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,011,241 shares of company stock worth $280,629,496. Company insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.