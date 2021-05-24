Umbrella Network (UMB) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.17 Million

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded 28.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 23rd. Over the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded down 62.1% against the US dollar. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000536 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Umbrella Network has a market cap of $3.47 million and $1.17 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00008548 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00014287 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000035 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

About Umbrella Network

UMB uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 56,405,087 coins and its circulating supply is 18,282,511 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

