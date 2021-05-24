UMH Properties (UMH) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of UMH Properties (NYSE: UMH) recently:

5/14/2021 – UMH Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

5/13/2021 – UMH Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/12/2021 – UMH Properties had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $21.00 to $24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – UMH Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

4/30/2021 – UMH Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/27/2021 – UMH Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2021 – UMH Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/21/2021 – UMH Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

4/16/2021 – UMH Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/13/2021 – UMH Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "United Mobile Home's primary business is the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities – leasing manufactured home spaces on a month-to-month basis to private manufactured home owners. The company also leases homes to residents. A manufactured home community is designed to accommodate detached, single family manufactured housing units, which are produced off-site by manufacturers and delivered by truck to the site. "

4/9/2021 – UMH Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/7/2021 – UMH Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

3/29/2021 – UMH Properties is now covered by analysts at Aegis. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2021 – UMH Properties was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

UMH Properties stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.43. 3,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,491. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.14 million, a PE ratio of 44.65 and a beta of 1.13. UMH Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $22.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. UMH Properties had a return on equity of 48.77% and a net margin of 27.21%. As a group, equities analysts expect that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.57%.

In other UMH Properties news, General Counsel Craig Koster sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $127,500.00. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 158 shares of company stock worth $3,004. 10.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in UMH Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 208.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174 shares during the last quarter. 57.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

