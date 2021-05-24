Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.33.

Separately, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UA. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 10,230 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Under Armour by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 7,362 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Under Armour by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,237,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,424,000 after buying an additional 46,820 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Under Armour by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 41,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UA opened at $18.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.66 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.00. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $21.83.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.70%.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

