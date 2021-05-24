UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Rating Increased to Buy at Berenberg Bank

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays began coverage on UniCredit in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised UniCredit from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

OTCMKTS UNCFF opened at $13.00 on Monday. UniCredit has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $13.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.82 and a 200 day moving average of $10.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

About UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

