Unifty 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3.50 Million (NIF)

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded 31.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. In the last week, Unifty has traded down 32.4% against the US dollar. One Unifty coin can currently be bought for about $34.28 or 0.00090884 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Unifty has a market capitalization of $35.32 million and approximately $3.50 million worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 38% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00059424 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $143.94 or 0.00381582 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.78 or 0.00182348 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003542 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 46.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 41.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.52 or 0.00862950 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Unifty Coin Profile

Unifty’s launch date was November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,030,311 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io.

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Buying and Selling Unifty

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unifty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

