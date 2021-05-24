Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Stock Holdings Boosted by ICW Investment Advisors LLC

ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 13,019.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,772,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,090,000 after purchasing an additional 18,629,110 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $673,353,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Unilever by 199.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,530,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,208,000 after buying an additional 4,351,317 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $364,824,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,301,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shares of UL opened at $60.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.16 and its 200-day moving average is $57.96. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $63.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.5159 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.08%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.