United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.63.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UNFI shares. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Shares of UNFI opened at $36.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.59 and a 200-day moving average of $26.24. United Natural Foods has a one year low of $14.23 and a one year high of $41.37. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.44. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 10,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $379,722.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,926.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven Spinner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,775,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,545,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,309 shares of company stock valued at $8,189,653 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 123,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 104,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 10,654 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.