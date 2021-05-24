United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1,074.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 53.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 625 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UPS. TheStreet raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.21.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $211.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $184.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.26 and a 200-day moving average of $171.61. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.70 and a 52 week high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

