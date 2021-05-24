United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stake Boosted by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS traded up $1.82 on Monday, reaching $213.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,661,678. The firm has a market cap of $186.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $193.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.61. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.78 and a 52 week high of $219.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United Parcel Service to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.21.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

