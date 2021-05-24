Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Bought by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 80.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 259,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 115,653 shares during the period. Universal Display accounts for about 0.6% of Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $61,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Universal Display by 34.6% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 251,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,645,000 after purchasing an additional 64,758 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Universal Display by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 199,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,784,000 after purchasing an additional 9,505 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Universal Display by 21.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Universal Display by 201.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 364,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,686,000 after purchasing an additional 243,448 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Universal Display by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,422,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

OLED opened at $210.05 on Monday. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $143.27 and a twelve month high of $262.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $222.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.46. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 68.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.34.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. Universal Display had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

OLED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Display presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.33.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

