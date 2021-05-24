Universal (UVV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Universal (NYSE:UVV) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 26th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE UVV opened at $60.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Universal has a 52-week low of $38.82 and a 52-week high of $60.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.17.

About Universal

Universal Corporation supplies leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

