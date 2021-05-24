University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. Invests $17.96 Million in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 224,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,960,000. Beam Therapeutics makes up approximately 10.5% of University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 30.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 2.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 9.9% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $1,762,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,038,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,236,713.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BEAM traded up $2.58 on Monday, reaching $75.20. The company had a trading volume of 6,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,049. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.12 and a 200-day moving average of $85.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 0.95. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $18.76 and a one year high of $126.90.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($2.61). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,523,724.75% and a negative return on equity of 113.20%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BEAM. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.17.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

