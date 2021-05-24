UREEQA Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $180,023.00 (URQA)

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded up 27.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. UREEQA has a market cap of $1.64 million and $180,023.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UREEQA has traded down 41.9% against the US dollar. One UREEQA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001032 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UREEQA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00059286 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $143.88 or 0.00373479 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.56 or 0.00188336 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003812 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $336.18 or 0.00872642 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UREEQA Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,137,500 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc.

Buying and Selling UREEQA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UREEQA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UREEQA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UREEQA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UREEQA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.