Urus Price Tops $13.51 on Top Exchanges (URUS)

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded up 20.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. Urus has a market capitalization of $6.35 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Urus coin can currently be purchased for $13.51 or 0.00034877 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Urus has traded 34.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Urus Profile

Urus (CRYPTO:URUS) is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Buying and Selling Urus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Urus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Urus using one of the exchanges listed above.

