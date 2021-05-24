US Bancorp DE Acquires 1,094 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 294.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Quidel were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Quidel by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 7,614 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Quidel by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,510,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,733,000 after buying an additional 99,018 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Quidel by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,276,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Quidel by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Quidel by 97.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 8,987 shares during the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Quidel alerts:

QDEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Quidel from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Quidel from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

In other Quidel news, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total value of $1,006,844.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total transaction of $84,909.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,127 shares in the company, valued at $647,868.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,486 shares of company stock worth $2,122,723. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QDEL opened at $115.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion and a PE ratio of 5.33. Quidel Co. has a 1-year low of $104.40 and a 1-year high of $306.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.31.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $375.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.24 million. Quidel had a net margin of 50.91% and a return on equity of 92.33%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 23.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.