US Bancorp DE Acquires 600 Shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Gladstone Land were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Gladstone Land by 176.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Gladstone Land by 184.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Land in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 36.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. Institutional investors own 35.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAND stock opened at $24.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 8.50 and a current ratio of 8.50. The stock has a market cap of $714.26 million, a PE ratio of 42.99 and a beta of 0.64. Gladstone Land Co. has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $25.38.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.22). Gladstone Land had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.38%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Gladstone Land from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Gladstone Land has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.58.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

