US Bancorp DE Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 80.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,073 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 19,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

RWR opened at $101.11 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.27. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a one year low of $72.97 and a one year high of $103.24.

About SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

