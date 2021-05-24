USD Coin (USDC) Reaches Market Cap of $20.61 Billion

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 24th. USD Coin has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion and $4.20 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USD Coin coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, USD Coin has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 35.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,571.93 or 0.06776093 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 37.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.04 or 0.00163441 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 38.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 53.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 164.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 63.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

USD Coin Profile

USDC is a coin. It was first traded on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 20,615,059,133 coins. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a fully collateralized US Dollar stable coin. It is built on the open source fiat stable coin framework developed by CENTRE, and Circle is the first of several forthcoming issuers of USDC. USDC is designed to minimize price volatility and it does so by ensuring that every unit of USDC is only created when a corresponding US Dollar is deposited into a reserve bank account. Its major application at this point is as a mechanism for trading and hedging in global crypto capital markets. However, USDC is being adopted for use cases such as lending, payments, investments, and further applications within financial contracts such as derivatives contracts, insurance contracts, and security tokens.Commercial issuers of USDC are required by CENTRE to be licensed to handle electronic money; have audited AML and Compliance programs that meet FATF standards; back all tokens on a fully reserved basis and provide monthly published proof of reserves attested to by certified public auditors; support fungible exchange and redemption of USDC tokens from other authorized issuer members; meet other reporting and review requirements established by CENTRE Note that as a fully collateralized stablecoin, the supply is determined by the USD deposits being taken on issuing services such as circle.com/usdc. Recently, CENTRE announced that Coinbase is joining Circle as a founding member of CENTRE Consortium, and as part of this USDC is now available on Coinbase Pro and coinbase.com. “

Buying and Selling USD Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

