USDK (USDK) Trading Up 0.1% This Week

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 24th. During the last week, USDK has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One USDK coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USDK has a total market cap of $28.64 million and $360.84 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 41.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00059012 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.21 or 0.00382584 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.54 or 0.00183223 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 55.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003585 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 63% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 53.8% against the dollar and now trades at $334.43 or 0.00881104 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK launched on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

