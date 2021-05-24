USDX [Lighthouse] Reaches One Day Volume of $206.00 (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 28.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 24th. Over the last week, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded down 31.4% against the US dollar. USDX [Lighthouse] has a total market cap of $9.92 million and approximately $206.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can now be purchased for $2.63 or 0.00006896 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 45% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00017208 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001861 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Dollars (USDX) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000473 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002827 BTC.

About USDX [Lighthouse]

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDX [Lighthouse]

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Lighthouse] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

