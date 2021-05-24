Valley National Advisers Inc. Acquires Shares of 44,975 Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY)

Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 44,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BFLY. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Butterfly Network in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the 1st quarter worth $629,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the 1st quarter worth $1,067,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BFLY opened at $10.16 on Monday. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $29.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.93.

Butterfly Network Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

