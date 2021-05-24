Valley National Advisers Inc. Decreases Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Valley National Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 68.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the first quarter worth $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge by 133.2% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 49.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Enbridge from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC reduced their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Enbridge stock opened at $38.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $40.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.63.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 16.77%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6778 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.20%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

