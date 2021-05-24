Valley National Advisers Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 52.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,464,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,059,538,000 after buying an additional 686,987 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $147,374,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 450,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,606,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 135.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 190,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,244,000 after purchasing an additional 109,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,963.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 100,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,883,000 after purchasing an additional 96,101 shares in the last quarter. 29.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $342.04 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $243.17 and a 12-month high of $351.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $339.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.44.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

