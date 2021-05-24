Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $52,000 Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 65.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $586.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.82.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $497.89 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $397.86 and a one year high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $519.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $519.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.77 billion, a PE ratio of 60.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.75.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

