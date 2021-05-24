Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $632,000 Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Valley National Advisers Inc. reduced its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 926.2% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 6.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNY opened at $53.82 on Monday. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.99.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $1.9061 dividend. This is a positive change from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.30%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

