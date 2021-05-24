Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIG. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $154.58 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $112.91 and a one year high of $158.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.62.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

