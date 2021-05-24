Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 42.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 544,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,884 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 4.3% of Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $26,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,527,116,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489,121 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013,261 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 20,696,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,068 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,960,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,932 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $52.14. 82,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,601,631. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.39. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.75 and a one year high of $52.34.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.