Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,682 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VWO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,670,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 86,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.59. 210,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,497,506. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.56 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.63.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

