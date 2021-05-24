Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 184,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 14.5% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $47,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $3.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $268.65. 12,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,042. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $186.11 and a 12 month high of $278.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $269.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

