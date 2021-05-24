Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) is Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth $45,293,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 313,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,061,000 after acquiring an additional 89,221 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,150,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,291,000 after acquiring an additional 47,430 shares during the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,654,000. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,307,000.

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $240.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $236.25 and its 200 day moving average is $227.76. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.66 and a fifty-two week high of $242.54.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

