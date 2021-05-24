Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Purchased by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $89.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.09. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.21 and a 1 year high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.