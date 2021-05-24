Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 75,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000.

VOO opened at $381.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $380.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $354.56. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $269.50 and a 1 year high of $388.68.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

