Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Purchased by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 28.9% in the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 13,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 77.0% in the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 9,003 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 76,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $55.05 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.93. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.57 and a 52 week high of $55.51.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.