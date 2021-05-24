Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) is Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,488,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,308 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.1% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $210,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 14,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.20. The company had a trading volume of 157,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,654,035. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $84.22 and a one year high of $89.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.54.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.131 dividend. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.