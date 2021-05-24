Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 65.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,337 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $990,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,300,000. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 70,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $214.97 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $215.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.09. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.97 and a fifty-two week high of $219.65.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

