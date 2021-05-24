VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VACNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of VAT Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of VAT Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of VAT Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

OTCMKTS VACNY opened at $32.35 on Thursday. VAT Group has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $32.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.71.

About VAT Group

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

