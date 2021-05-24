Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $77 million-$94 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $93.76 million.

Shares of NASDAQ VLDR opened at $10.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.09. Velodyne Lidar has a twelve month low of $8.97 and a twelve month high of $32.50.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VLDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Velodyne Lidar from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Velodyne Lidar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.22.

In other Velodyne Lidar news, CEO Anand Gopalan sold 440,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $4,340,619.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 506,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,993,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

