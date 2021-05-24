Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stake Lessened by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,015 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,775 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 13,778 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,162 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. New Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 18,131 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 27,770 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.46.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $90,158.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,011,152.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,875,933 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.10. The stock had a trading volume of 280,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,206,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.91. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.85 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The stock has a market cap of $236.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

