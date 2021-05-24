ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Bought by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,512,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,073,000 after acquiring an additional 485,605 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,222,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,451,000 after acquiring an additional 7,106,259 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 385.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,084,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,808,000 after acquiring an additional 8,008,319 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,435,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,314,000 after acquiring an additional 830,854 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

VIAC stock opened at $42.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.65. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.09 and a 1 year high of $101.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.52.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on VIAC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Gabelli upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $59.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.44.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

