Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,875,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 84,122 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NOW were worth $18,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DNOW. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NOW in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NOW by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of NOW in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOW in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital acquired a new position in shares of NOW in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of NOW in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on NOW from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. NOW currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $10.64 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 2.10. NOW Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $11.98.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. NOW had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NOW Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

About NOW

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

